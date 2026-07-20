'It's very scary': Vidya Malavade condemns Sonam Wangchuk's removal, backs students amid Jantar Mantar protests

Actor Vidya Malavade, known for her roles in Chak De! India and Mismatched, has extended her support to education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered a crucial phase. Reacting to reports of Sonam being removed from the protest site and taken to Safdarjung Hospital, the actor said she was deeply disturbed by the way he had been treated. She also urged the government to engage in a meaningful dialogue with students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, saying they deserve to be heard.

Vidya Malavade calls Sonam Wangchuk's treatment 'heart-breaking'

After Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Vidya Malavade says 'students deserve justice'.

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Vidya Malavade shared a video on Instagram expressing her concern over the recent developments surrounding Sonam Wangchuk and how he was taken to the hospital with force. Calling the situation deeply upsetting, the actor said she was saddened by the way the activist had been treated.

“It’s heart-breaking to see what’s happening in our country right now. The way Sonam Wangchuk ji has been treated, it’s not just frustrating but also very scary. But the dignity and grace that Gitanjali ma’am is showing, that is the foundation that this great country is built on," she said in the video.

Vidya also spoke about the students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, saying they deserved to be heard instead of being ignored. Emphasising that peaceful protest is every citizen's right, she added, “Isn’t it every citizen’s birth right to protest peacefully against being wronged? It is unfathomable to even understand how these young kids have been driven to taking their own lives. These students deserve a dialogue and justice. And I stand by them. Chak De India!"

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{{^usCountry}} The Mismatched actor captioned her post, “WITH YOU …. INDIA !” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mismatched actor captioned her post, “WITH YOU …. INDIA !” {{/usCountry}}

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Actors join protest as support grows

The protest also saw support from several well-known faces on July 19. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Mushtaq Khan and Poonam Pandey joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, standing in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students backing the movement.

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Sonam has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities. Organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the protest has steadily gathered momentum, drawing students and citizens who say they want greater transparency and accountability in India's education system.

Health concerns and legal developments

The protest took a dramatic turn on Saturday after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police forcibly removed him and acted against several protesters. The incident came hours after Sonam revealed that he had lost nearly 20% of his body weight during the fast. Despite his declining health, he has maintained that he will continue the hunger strike until meaningful action is taken.

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Ahead of the party's planned ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on Monday, larger crowds gathered at Jantar Mantar. You can read HT's live coverage. Abhijeet appealed to supporters to remain united through a night-long vigil. Sonam's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also said he would consider ending the fast if political leaders assured that the issue of education accountability would be raised in Parliament.

The legal proceedings also continued on Saturday. During an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court asked Sonam to cooperate with doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his fast. The court declined a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo seeking his transfer to a private hospital and instead directed authorities to submit a detailed health report within three days. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on July 24.