Vidyut Jammwal ditches all his clothes and luxuries for Himalayan retreat, fans say his pics will set internet ablaze

Vidyut Jammwal surprised fans with photos from a Himalayan retreat. The actor, who is known for his love of nature, shed all luxuries to spend some time alone. He ditched all clothes as he bathed, cooked and did everything like a true yogi.

Vidyut Jammwal goes naked in Himalayas

Vidyut Jammwal posts pics from Himalayan retreat.

Vidyut took to his social media handles and dropped three photos. The first one has him sitting by the river's edge without any clothes on. This was followed by two more glimpses of his simple life as he cooked in nature and even performed surya namaskara in water, but all without clothes.

Vidyut on his treat where he went nude

Sharing the pictures, Vidyut said on X, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year.” Explaining his ritual, he added, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am not’, which is the first step of knowing ‘Whom am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness. I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024. Pic courtesy - A Local Shepherd Mohar Singh,” the Commando fame actor concluded.

Internet reacts to Vidyut naked pics

Reacting to his post, a user on X commented, “Jai Ho Baba Vidyut ki (all hail baba Vidyu).” Another wrote, “Real life Tarzan.” One more said, “(fire emojis) wow, it must be so refreshing.” The actor also came under the scanner after a few X users spotted plastics being used by him in one of the photos.

Vidyut was last seen in B71. He has Crakk and Sher Singh Rana in the pipeline.

