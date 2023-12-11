Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Greek God’ Vidyut Jammwal's nude pics: You have brought out the Animal in you

Vidyut Jammwal shared nude photos from his retreat in the Himalayas on Sunday, as he celebrated his 43rd birthday. In no time, his photos took over social media with celebs and fans alike responding to them in huge numbers. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who is known for sharing his honest opinions on wide ranging topics on social media, has taken to X to react to Vidyut Jammwal's much-talked-about pictures. Also read: Abhinav Shukla criticises Vidyut Jammwal for setting fire next to a ‘live tree’

Ram Gopal Varma's tweet about Vidyut pics

Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Vidyut Jammwal's nude pics.

On Monday, Ram Gopal Varma shared Vidyut Jammwal's tweet about his Himalayan retreat and his photos without clothes, as he spent some days in ‘solitude’.

RGV, who has been non-stop tweeting about Ranbir Kapoor's recent film Animal, tweeted, “Hey Vidyut Jammwal, I think it’s so timely that you have brought out the ANIMAL in you… you are truly looking like a Greek God. A million salutes to you (folded hands emojis).”

Reactions to Vidyut Jammwal's nude photos

Earlier, fashion and pop culture based Instagram page Diet Sabya also reacted to the pictures, after one of its followers wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal cooking Maggi Mowgli style." Sharing the remark with the actor's picture near a stream sans clothes, Diet Sabya wrote, "LMAO (laughing my a** off), you all are simply not letting the man enjoy his peace in the Himalayas." Meanwhile actor Abhinav Shukla criticised Vidyut for starting a fire next to a ‘live tree’, calling it ‘not nature friendly’.

An X user tweeted about Vidyut Jammwal's pictures, "Spending 7-10 days alone with a photographer (laughing emoji)." In his long not on X, the actor had given the photo credit to ''a local shepherd Mohar Singh'. Another said, "There’s a reason why Vidyut went to the mountains. I think he’s trying to tell us something..." One more tweeted, 'Imagine going on a family vacation to the hills and you spot Vidyut Jammwal casually making Maggi that too naked."

Vidyut Jammwal's long note

"My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year," he began by writing about his recent trip," Vidyut Jammwal wrote along with his photos on Sunday.

"Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘who I am not’, which is the first step of knowing ‘Who am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he added.

The actor further wrote, "I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving and emitting vibrations of happiness and love... I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION... It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness..."

