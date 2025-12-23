Vidyut Jammwal pours hot candle wax on his face in unseen video, calls it ‘testament to the warrior spirit’; fans react

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared a video in which he poured hot and melted candle wax on his face. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vidyut posted the clip in which he sat on the floor on the stage in traditional clothes--a green shirt and a white dhoti. He tied a black cloth to his head. Vidyut Jammwal shared his video on Instagram.

Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his face

The actor grooved to the drum beats as a few people stood around him. After some time, Vidyut picked up two burning candles and poured the melted wax on his face. As he continued grooving, a girl came towards him with a blindfold. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Honouring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits."

What internet has to say about Vidyut's act

"Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit! #kalaripayattu #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #streetfighter," he added. Reacting to the post, Adah Sharma said, "Aag lagaa di stage pe aur apne aap pe bhi (You set fire to the stage and on yourself too)." A person wrote, "That was scary. Hope he is alright." A fan said, "Vidhyut sir you are absolutely incredible." A comment read, "You're the pride of India."

About Vidyut's films

Fans will see Vidyut in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming live-action reboot of Street Fighter. The film, slated for release on October 16, 2026, will mark the Hollywood debut of Vidyut. In the film, Vidyut will essay the role of Dhalsim, a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family.

The project is being directed by filmmaker Kitao Sakurai. The film will also feature Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and David Dastmalchian.

Vidyut was last seen in Madharaasi, a Tamil psychological action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Rukmini Vasanth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles.