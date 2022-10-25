Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna share glimpse of Diwali celebrations at home; fans react. See pics

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gave their fans a glimpse from their Diwali celebrations on Monday. Taking to Instagram, both of them shared pictures from home and were all smiles. Many fans reacted to their pictures and extended warm wishes to the actors, who are rumoured to be dating. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee twins with daughter Lianna in purple as she celebrates first Diwali with her. See pics)

Vijay shared cute moments with his pet dog. In one of the pictures, he can be seen kissing his dog as he posed for the camera. In another picture, he looked in the eyes of his pet and held him. He wore a silver kurta with white pyjama. He also shared a family picture on his Instagram Stories. The photo featured his father Devarakonda Govardhan Rao, mother Devarakonda Madhavi and brother Anand Devarakonda and his dog.

Vijay captioned his pictures, “Giving him some Diwali greetings and love (red heart emoji).” One of his fans commented, “Happy Diwali, rowdy.” Another fan wrote, “I need some Diwali greeting too (smile face with heart eye and laughing emojis)” with reference to his caption. Other fan commented, “looking so cute.” Many fans admired his bond with his dog and extended warm wishes on the festival.

Rashmika shared a picture of herself and smiled as she posed for the camera on Diwali. She held a Diya in her hands. The actor, who wore a peach suit, shared the picture on Instagram, and wrote, “Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, eat sweets, stay blessed, stay safe, only and only love to you this Diwali.” Actor Elli AvrRam commented, “Happy Diwali (three red heart emojis).” One of Rashmika's fans wrote, “Happy Diwali cutie pie.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful smile.” Another fan wrote, “Aapki shine toh diya se bhi zayda hai (Your shine is brighter than diya's shine), love you crush.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture on Diwali via Instagram Post.

Rashmika and Vijay made their Bollywood debuts in 2022. While Rashmika featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye, Vijay debuted with Liger alongside Ananya Panday. Liger did not perform well at the box office. Both Vijay and Rashmika have featured together in Telugu movies such as Geetha Govindam in 2018 and Dear Comrade in 2019.

Vijay will be next seen in an upcoming romantic drama film Khusi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. Rashmika will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

