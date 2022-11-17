Vijay Deverakonda pledges to donate his organs: My mother and I have registered

Actor Vijay Deverakonda joined the likes of celebrities who will be donating their body organs to those in need. He recently attended an event and revealed he and his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda have registered themselves for the noble act. A video of him from the day is doing rounds on the internet and winning hearts of many. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his back is fixed after 8 months of rehab

Vijay Deverakonda said, “Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. It’s incredible that there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, doctors were talking about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries.”

“I think, I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation,” he further added in the video.

This is not the first time Vijay has been a part of a welfare event. His decision has been welcomed by many on social media. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “Man with pure heart.” “More respect and love to you vijay,” added another one. Some also called him an ‘inspiration.’

Vijay was last seen in Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. While it marked his official Bollywood debut, the film performed poorly at the box office amid calls of boycott and other controversies. He will be next seen in his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi. In the film, he will be reuniting with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They previously worked together in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.

