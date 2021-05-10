Vijay Varma introduces ‘new wife’, Ishaan Khatter says ‘main bhaga le jaaunga’. See photo

Vijay Varma took to Instagram to introduce everyone to his ‘new wife’. However, it was not a woman but a brand-new PlayStation 5 gaming console. Sharing a picture of himself holding it, he wrote, “Hi guys, Bye guys. Meet my new wife PS5. (Thank u @hindujasunny😘).”

Ishaan Khatter joked that he would run away with Vijay’s ‘bride’. “Main bhaga le jaaunga (I will elope with it),” he commented on the post. Fans also had some funny reactions. “Mere husband ki wife bhi yahi hai (My husband has the same wife),” one wrote, while another called them ‘couple goals’. “Yaa boy u got the beast,” a third said.

Vijay and Ishaan, who share a close friendship, were seen together in Mira Nair’s mini-series A Suitable Boy. While Ishaan played the lead role, Vijay was seen in a supporting part. In India, the show came out on Netflix.

Most recently, Vijay was seen in the sci-fi series, OK Computer, which also starred Jackie Shroff, Radhika Apte and Rasika Dugal. Ishaan’s last release, meanwhile, was Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Vijay said that he is grateful for being able to choose from different projects, and explore different roles. “I feel blessed to be finally at a place where I have a choice. But it’s not easy because sometimes, when you have two or three decent options, then it gets a little difficult to make the choice. Also, sometimes personal equations come into picture and people might not like my choices. So it comes with baggage, but I’m happy to carry it as long I get to do the stuff that I want to,” he said.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Chittagong. He has appeared in films such as Pink, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3.