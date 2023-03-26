Vijay Varma poses in metal saree and blue hair in new photo shoot, Uorfi Javed calls him 'magic'. See pics

Actor Vijay Varma is known for not just his variety of roles on screen but also his sartorial choices off the screen. The actor recently shared new pictures of himself in a 'metal sari’ paired with a tuxedo shirt and sported bright blue hair as he posed for a new photoshoot. Sharing his pictures from the shoot on Instagram, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania called him "versatile" and said that the actor was the muse of the moment because he "can’t be confined to any definition".

Vijay Varma has posed for a new photo shoot.

In the pictures, Vijay poses with grace in the bright red and black metal saree by Rimzim Dadu, with his blue hair adding to the style appeal. He looks down coyly in one of the pictures.

Sharing his pictures in the sari and other ensembles, Anaita wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “'Art in Motion' was conceptualised as a means to break free from constructs and limitations. We let our imaginations run wild, our designs evolve into their own beings, and create art that's visceral – no holds barred. @rimzimdaduofficial leads this narrative. A tuxedo shirt and a sari, texture mélanges, sheer and opaque… syncing the styling with her non-conformist approach to design. With fluidity anchoring our worldview, we abide by no definitions. Presenting a story that transcends boundaries of seasons, gender or fleeting fashion trends. we found our muse in the man of the moment, the very versatile @itsvijayvarma – an actor who can’t be confined to any definition and a rooted model we love @dayanaerappa.”

Uorfi Javed commented on Vijay's pics, “Amazinggggg! You’re magic.” “He looks amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. Another called him “stylish”.

Vijay had already worked in films like Pink and Manto before he shot to fame with his role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He was last seen in a negative role in Darlings, opposite Alia Bhatt. He was widely praised for his performance in the film. He will next be seen in Kareena Kapoor-starrer based on Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

