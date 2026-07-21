Vijay Varma slams those threatening to unfollow him over support for CJP students' march: ‘Chup chap bhi kar sakte ho’

Actor Vijay Varma has spoken up in support of the Chalo Sansad march students’ protest that took place in New Delhi yesterday and led to the use of tear gas and lathi charge by the Delhi police. When some of his followers threatened to unfollow him, the actor made his stance clear.

Vijay Varma supports student protests in Delhi

Vijay Varma has shown support towards the students protesting over the NEET paper leak. (Instagram/ANI)

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On Monday, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos from the protests, during which the Delhi police used force to restrain protesters. One picture shows a policeman lifting his lathi as protesters climb trees to escape him. He wrote, “Eeb Ale Ooo” while sharing the picture. To explain what he meant, he included a poster for Prateek Vats’ 2021 film Eeb Allay Ooo!

Vijay Varma amplifies pictures of police lathi charge.

In another story, Vijay re-posted a video shared by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). In it, protesters can be seen getting beaten up brutally as they try to reach the barricade. In his next story, the actor posted a GIF of himself sipping a drink, wearing sunglasses and looking unbothered. He wrote, “Chup chap bhi unfollow kar sakte ho..sab batana nahi hota (You can unfollow quietly, no need to announce it),” slamming those threatening to unfollow him.

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Vijay Varma hits back at those threatening to unfollow him.

{{^usCountry}} Vijay has been vocal in his support for the movement, even before Monday's protest. Earlier this week, he took a swipe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan. Posting their pictures on his Instagram, he wrote, “Do bhai dono tabahi. (Two brothers, both agents of destruction) Literally. Gajju ji waving at incompetence.” He also re-posted what Zeenat Aman had written in support of Sonam Wangchuk last week. CJP founder apologises to protesters after police action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay has been vocal in his support for the movement, even before Monday's protest. Earlier this week, he took a swipe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan. Posting their pictures on his Instagram, he wrote, “Do bhai dono tabahi. (Two brothers, both agents of destruction) Literally. Gajju ji waving at incompetence.” He also re-posted what Zeenat Aman had written in support of Sonam Wangchuk last week. CJP founder apologises to protesters after police action {{/usCountry}}

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After the Chalo Sansad march turned into chaos due to police action, numerous protesters took to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves getting lathi-charged, showing how protesters were getting tear-gassed and more. Founder of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, apologised to protesters who were affected.

“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also added, “If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you.”

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CJP and Sonam Wangchuk have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since last month to demand Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET exams.