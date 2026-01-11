Vikram Bhatt fraud case: Police reveal evidence has been collected, filmmaker's team did not cooperate

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested in December in a fraud case and sent to judicial custody. The court had denied their request for bail on medical grounds, sending them back to judicial custody. As per the latest update by news agency PTI, the police have now said that they have gathered evidence, which is being verified. They also claimed that they did not get adequate cooperation from Vikram Bhatt's team in the investigation. Vikram Bhatt was arrested in a ₹30 crore IVF fraud case.

Vikram Bhatt case update Investigating Officer (IO), DSP Chagan Rajpurohit, said, “We have collected evidence from the filmmaker's locations in Mumbai. Some bills have also been found. We are ascertaining their veracity. The filmmaker's team did not fully cooperate in the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker's lawyer, Kamlesh Dave, has rejected allegations of fraud, claiming every payment was made with the knowledge of both parties. He also questioned the police action. “Police action was done in a hasty manner in this particular case. There are set procedures in the BNSS which were not duly followed,” he said.

What is the fraud case? The case against Vikram, his wife, and six others has been filed by businessman Dr Ajay Murdia. In his complaint to the Udaipur Police. The FIR says that Vikram and his wife allegedly promised that if Murdia financed an initial amount of ₹7 crore and provided further funding, they could produce four films for ₹47 crore, assuring him that these projects would yield profits of ₹100-200 crore.

Vikram and his wife were arrested in Mumbai on December 7 and taken to Udaipur by the police, where they were produced before the court the next day. On December 9, they were remanded to seven days’ police custody. Last week, the Rajasthan High Court rejected the bail plea of Vikram and others, seeking the quashing of a cheating FIR lodged against them.