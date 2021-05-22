Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikram Bhatt on Alia Bhatt being trolled for Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: ‘Skin of an entertainer should be thick’
bollywood

Vikram Bhatt on Alia Bhatt being trolled for Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: ‘Skin of an entertainer should be thick’

Vikram Bhatt reacted to Alia Bhatt being criticised for the timing of the release of the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. He said that the ‘skin of an entertainer should be thick’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt opened up about the trolling faced by actor Alia Bhatt for the release of the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser in February, during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that criticism is a part and parcel of the life of an entertainer.

Alia plays the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vikram said, “As we speak, even now I am getting trolled by a lot of people over here. But the skin of an entertainer should be thick.” He said that earlier, the audience would throw rotten tomatoes, slippers or even flowers, while watching theatre artistes perform on stage, adding that the life of an entertainer is such. “People will either throw stones or flowers, but people will throw something or the other, so be ready. If one wants fame and one wants people to meet them and like them, there will be some people who will not like them too.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee excited to be ‘elder sister again’ as Charu Asopa announces pregnancy

Vikram said that some trolls say things ‘for the heck of it’, citing the example of viewers who pass comments while watching films in theatres. “Agar log log nahi rahenge toh, humaari filmein kaun dekhega (If these people don't exist, who will watch our films?). But I must tell you that these people praise you as well when they love your work. I don’t give importance to trolling. But I don’t log on to Twitter because I feel over there people go to abuse you only,” he said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has Alia playing the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. Gangubai was a powerful figure in the 1960s and was said to have contacts in the underworld. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 30 but reports suggest that the makers might go the OTT route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt vikram bhatt gangubai kathiawadi

Related Stories

bollywood

When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together to sing Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya. Watch video

UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks ‘chota bachcha as gangster’ after Rangoli Chandel attacks Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP