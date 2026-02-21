'I lived where Lord Krishna was born': Vikram Bhatt after spending 2 months in jail in ₹30 crore fraud case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt walked out of prison on Friday after getting bail from the Supreme Court in a fraud case against him and his wife. Outside the jail premises in Udaipur, the filmmaker spoke to the media about the case and his time in prison, saying he was optimistic and had faith in the Indian legal system. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had been arrested by Rajasthan Police in December. (ANI Video Grab)

Vikram Bhatt describes time in prison Vikram Bhatt had been arrested in December from Mumbai by the Rajasthan Police in connection with a ₹30 crore fraud case where he and his wife are accused. After the Supreme Court granted the couple bail on Friday, Vikram was released from Udaipur jail, where he had been incarcerated since his arrest.

Speaking to media outside the jail premises, the filmmaker said, “I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

When asked about his time in the jail, the filmmaker reflected on it philosophically, saying even Lord Krishna was born in a prison. “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don't want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country's legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone's interest.”

Why was Vikram Bhatt arrested Vikram Bhatt and wife, Shwetambari, had been booked after an FIR was lodged in Udaipur by Dr Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF in November 2025. The complaint alleged that Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt committed fraud linked to a film project. The FIR stated that after the complainant paid a sum to Bhatt's company and signed a contract for the production of four films, the production house not only failed to deliver the films as per the agreement, but also misappropriated funds. Murdia claimed the accused siphoned off more than ₹30 crore by giving false assurances. The police say their investigations found that the accused used fake bills and documents to siphon off the funds.

Vikram Bhatt has denied all charges against him.