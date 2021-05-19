Vikram Bhatt says ‘boss’ Mahesh Bhatt asked him to not comment on split with Mukesh Bhatt: ‘I have to listen to him’

Vikram Bhatt refused to comment on the professional split between his uncles, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, as he has been instructed against it. He said that he has to listen to his ‘boss’ Mahesh.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mahesh relinquished his position as creative consultant of the family banner, Vishesh Films. At the time, Mukesh had said that there was ‘no fight’ between the two brothers.

On being asked about the Mahesh and Mukesh’s split, Vikram told a leading daily, “Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him.”

Recently, Emraan Hashmi said that he did not know what transpired between Mahesh and Mukesh. “All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them,” he told the leading daily.

Mukesh had said in an earlier interview that Vishesh Films was his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. “If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore,” he had said about his brother.

Vikram has been busy with his directorial venture, Anamika, starring Sunny Leone as a trained assassin. The ten-episode series also stars Sonnalli Seygall and is an action drama. The show will be out on MX Player.