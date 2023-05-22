Vikram responds to Anurag Kashyap's claim that he didn't reply to film offer: ‘I called you myself immediately’

Vikram responded to Anurag Kashyap a day after the filmmaker claimed that the actor didn't reply to the offer of his film Kennedy. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Vikram wrote, "Dear @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media." (Also Read | Vikram never responded: Anurag Kashyap says he had approached him for Kennedy, a film named after the actor)

Vikram shared a tweet for 'dear' Anurag Kashyap.

"When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love, Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy," added Vikram.

Anurag also replied, “Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in reading the script but by then we were all locked and a month away from shooting. He also graciously blessed us to use the name “Kennedy” for the film. What I stated in the interview was the story behind, how the film got to be called Kennedy. There is no need for any overreaction. And definitely I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Thanks dear Chiyaan for clarifying atleast now some fans could realize what they are upto." "Thank you for clearing the air!! Time ahead is yourss!!" wrote another fan. "What a prompt response," tweeted another fan. A comment read, "Perfect reply Vathiyarae @chiyaan this is what you are...." Another person said, "What a man #ChiyaanVikram you're just great..! The tweet that I've been waiting for..!"

Vikram responded to Anurag Kashyap.

On Sunday, speaking with Film Companion during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Anurag had said that Vikram was his first choice for Kennedy and not Rahul Bhatt. He had said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind, when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy."

When asked about the actor, Anurag had said, "Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said 'Read it'. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, 'Yeh Kaun kar raha hai (Who is doing this role)?' I said, 'Karega (Will you do it)?' He said 'Me?' I said, 'Yes, but you will have to give it all'. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy."

Kennedy is a noir-ish thriller which follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle. Produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, Kennedy also stars Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal. Kennedy is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

