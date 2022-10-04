Vikram Vedha box office day 4 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film falls by 45% on Monday

Vikram Vedha saw a drop of 45 percent on its first Monday after managing to record a decent figure at the box office during the weekend. The film collected around ₹5.5 crore on Monday, taking its total four-day collection to ₹43 crore. Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist as he finally cuts it off. Watch

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the neo-noir action thriller is a Hindi remake of the filmmaker duo's own hit 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, early estimates indicated that Vikram Vedha collected around ₹5.5 crore nett on Monday, which will be a drop of around 45 percent.

Vikram Vedha had released in theatres alongside Mani Ratnam's epic period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I. It is expected to show some improvement during the upcoming Dussehra holiday; it also has a free run until Diwali.

The original film had R Madhavan as the cop (played by Saif in the remake) and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster (played by Hrithik in the remake). It is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal and follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster Vedha.

Talking about featuring in a two-hero film after War, Hrithik said, “I love doing an ensemble. The more the merrier. Like I did in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, War and now with Saif, it pushes you to do better because you see wonderful acting. Every time, I have done a two-hero or an ensemble film it has been way better and more fun for me."

“First time in 22 years of my career, I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt an instinctive pull that I have to be very real because I am opposite an actor, who is the most real performer,” he added.

