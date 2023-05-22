Vikramaditya Motwane watches Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes, pens heartfelt note

Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap are currently at the Cannes Film Festival. Both filmmakers recently attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Vikramaditya then took to Instagram to share the experience of watching the film at Cannes. (Also read: Robert De Niro compares his Killers Of The Flower Moon character to Donald Trump: ‘But that guy is stupid’)

Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram to share the overwhelming feeling of witnessing the star-studded premiere, the Jubilee director shared a bunch of pictures from the screening of the film. The first picture showed the opening titles of the film on screen, with 'A Martin Scorsese Picture' written in bold. Another picture showed the tickets to the screening of the film. He also captured a snippet of the standing ovation the film received at the end of the screening. The last picture of the post saw Vikramaditya and Anurag together.

"The word honour and privilege get used too easily sometimes, but not in this case…Just being in THIS cinema, at THIS moment, watching THIS man present his film to the world for the first time was SOMETHING ELSE! The two children in the last photo could never have imagined this while watching Mean Streets 20+ years ago. Thank You @shruti_kapoor_21 for the style." Vikramaditya wrote in the caption.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon received a 9-minute standing ovation after its premiere, the longest of the festival so far. Based on the titular book by David Grann, the 3 and a half hour film focuses on the a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. Critics showered praise on the western epic, calling it a masterpiece, with special attention to the performance of actor Lily Gladstone.

Amid the standing ovation, Scorsese also addressed the crowd and said, “Thank you to the Osages. Everyone connected with the picture. My old pals Bob and Leo, and Jesse and Lily. We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It’s taken it’s time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I’m a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world.”

