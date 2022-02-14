Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikrant Massey on moving into sea-facing home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur: 'We were living in boxes for last six years'
bollywood

Vikrant Massey on moving into sea-facing home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur: ‘We were living in boxes for last six years’

Vikrant Massey talked about moving to a new house with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur and how it is spacious enough. He also said that his home has a sea-view.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got engaged in 2019.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vikrant Massey opened up about moving into a new house with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur. He said that they finally have ‘enough space’ to move around and are no longer living out of a suitcase.

It was in November 2020 that Vikrant first gave a glimpse of their home. He shared a picture with Sheetal in an unfurnished flat and wrote, “Mera ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr.” The location tag said ‘somewhere peaceful’.

Speaking to journalist Puja Talwar, Vikrant said that he and Sheetal moved to a new house but continue to have their previous apartment as well. On being asked if he was still living out of a suitcase, he said, “Ab nahi (Not anymore), now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

Vikrant revealed that his home is sea-facing. When asked about his ‘favourite place to view art’, he said, “My balcony. I have the sea right in front of me. It’s a 180-degree sea-view where I see nature’s art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now.”

Currently, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original Love Hostel, which explores the subject of honour killings. He plays a young man on the run with his lover as a ruthless mercenary tries to hunt them down. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, and is set to begin streaming from February 25.

Also read: Vikrant Massey says he would have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for the lockdown

Vikrant’s other upcoming projects include Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and Pawan Kirpalani’s Gaslight.

Topics
vikrant massey sheetal thakur
