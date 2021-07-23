Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood
bollywood

Vikrant Massey recalls lying about dating 'pretty girls' because he was 'absolutely unattractive' as a schoolkid

Vikrant Massey has said that he was 'absolutely unattractive' as a schoolkid, and used to lie about dating pretty girls.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Vikrant Massey recently appeared in 14 Phere.

Vikrant Massey has recalled spreading rumours about dating girls who wouldn't give him the time of day, and eventually being confronted by one of them. Vikrant recently appeared in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, and then in 14 Phere, which debuted on ZEE5 on Friday.

In an interview, Vikrant Massey was asked to recall a major lie he's told in his life. He said that when he was a boy, he was very average-looking, and would get no attention from girls.

He told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, "I've told so many lies. I told my friends I was dating this pretty girl who didn't give me a second glance. There were a couple of girls in school, a couple in college; they didn't care about me, but I created a fantasy in my head. I'd boast to my friends..."

Asked if he was ever caught, Vikrant continued, "One of them found out that I was spreading rumours, and she confronted me also... I look okay now... But back then it was all about looks and clothes, and I was unattractive, absolutely unattractive."

Also read: Vikrant Massey's mom is still in touch with his ex-girlfriends: 'They come over'

Vikrant has been sharing humorous childhood anecdotes recently. During the promotions for Haseen Dillruba, he recalled how his 'masi' walked in on him and his cousins watching an adult film. "My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing," he told Siddharth Kannan.

