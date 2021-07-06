Vikrant Massey's mom is still in touch with his ex-girlfriends: 'They come over'

Actor Vikrant Massey has said that there is no question of him marrying someone against his parents' will because they're 'incredible' people who eloped themselves.

In an interview, Vikrant Massey said that his parents are childhood sweethearts, and they've always been aware of who he was dating. He said that this hypothetical scenario doesn't apply to him.

"My parents are schooltime lovers from Bombay who eloped and got married. They are incredible," he told the YouTube channel CurlyTales. "Let me tell you something, I started dating properly when I was 17. Before that, it was only crushes. Ever since then, every single girlfriend I've had, my parents have known about. My mother also knows a couple of them, she's is still in touch with them. They come over..."

Vikrant was most recently seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in Haseen Dillruba, which released on Netflix on July 2. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and sits at a 'rotten' 38% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

On Monday, Taapsee Pannu responded to filmmaker and municipal councillor Yasmin Kidwai's tweet commenting about the film's depiction of 'toxic masculine love', and 'a woman needing to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied any rights for herself'. The actor wrote, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected."