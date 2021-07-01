Vikrant Massey recalls 'embarrassing' incident when his masi walked in on him watching an adult film with cousins

Vikrant Massey has recalled the most 'embarrassing' incident that happened to him as a child, concerning an adult film. Vikrant will star alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in Haseen Dillruba, which is inspired by Hindi pulp thrillers.

In an interview, Vikrant Massey and his co-stars were asked if they'd ever been caught watching something they shouldn't have been. He remembered the incident, which happened at his grandmother's house.

"The most embarrassing incident happened at my nani's house," Vikrant told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi. "My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing."

He added, "But my masi was very kind. She never told my mom or anyone else. It was understood that the kids have grown up."

Taapsee Pannu, meanwhile, recalled having to watch whatever her dad wanted to, and the entire family feeling awkward every time an 'explicit scene' would show up. She said that she and her sister, Shagun, would look at each other in confusion.

Harshvardhan Rane remembered the cheap Hindi novels that would be available and the B-grade films that some theatres would show. He said that these films were scams, as you'd have to wait hours just to watch a couple of scenes.

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba will arrive on Netflix on Friday.