 Vikrant Massey says it has been a 'lifelong dream' to win a National Award amid buzz for 12th Fail
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Vikrant Massey says it has been a ‘lifelong dream’ to win a National Award amid buzz for 12th Fail

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 31, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Vikrant Massey said that he is aware that many people want him to win the National Award for 12th Fail, and it feels ‘surreal’ to be in that consideration.

Vikrant Massey was the toast of the nation last year after receiving immense critical acclaim for his performance in 12th Fail. The actor opened up about the National Awards buzz for the film in a new interview with Indian Express, and said that he has always ‘aspired’ to receive the award from the President of the country as an actor. (Also read: Vikrant Massey says 'Jaadu Teri Nazar' would have been denounced by today's ‘borderline woke generation’)

Vikrant Massey plays a UPSC aspirant in 12th Fail.
What Vikrant said

During the interview, Vikrant said, “It feels very surreal, honestly. I’d be lying if I said I never aspired for this. I have always aspired to stand in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, being honoured by the President of our country has been my lifelong dream. But that dream is yet to realise.”

He went on to add, “I love the support, the chatter that is happening online. People are rooting for me. But then having said that… I mean, it is a surreal feeling. Main kya he bol sakta hu ab (What can I say now)!”

More details

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, and features Vikrant as a young Manoj from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. Vikrant for Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in the film. It also stars Medha Shankar as Shraddha Joshi. It went on to become a commercial success as well, earning 69 crore in India.

Vikrant is gearing up for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The sequel is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. It also features Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 9 on Netflix.

Vikrant Massey says it has been a 'lifelong dream' to win a National Award amid buzz for 12th Fail
