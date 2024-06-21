Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to be screened at Shanghai Film festival

After the worldwide success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's inspiring drama, the film will be screened at the closing night of the festival on Sunday. The 2024 edition of the film festival kicked off on June 14.

Film reaches Shanghai

According to a statement, Vikrant will be attending the screening of 12th Fail at the film festival. It is not clear who else will be travelling to the film festival for the screening.

“The screening of 12th Fail in Shanghai Film Festival and Vikrant Massey's attendance at the screening highlight the film's ongoing success and the significant impact it has had worldwide,” read the statement.

The film was released on October 27, 2023 in theatres. Recently, the movie also celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 weeks of success in theatres. It recently transcended borders with a massive release in China, where it was showcased on over 20,000 screens.

About the film

Helmed by Vidhu, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.

The film is based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, and features Vikrant as a young Manoj from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. Medha essays the role of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, Manoj Kumar Sharma's wife.

Recently in an interview, Vikrant said that the makers of 12th Fail had been working towards its China release for some time now. He added that the film will be released in over 20,000 screens in China.

He said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China. There is a huge demand for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema in China. There are more than 20,000 screens [given to 12th Fail]. China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers [of screens].”