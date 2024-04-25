Medha Shankr's 12th Fail completes 25 weeks in theatres: Everything changed overnight, it is a gift that keeps giving

Vidhu Vinod Chopra latest directorial, 12th Fail recently reached a significant milestone by completing 25 weeks in theatres, a feat not seen in Bollywood for 23 years since Gadar in 2001. Actor Medha Shankr, who played Vikrant Massey’s love interest in the film is “elated” about the achievement. Medha Shankr on 12th Fail

“It’s quite unbelievable. It is a remarkable feat for any film to complete 25 weeks in theatres,” Shankr exclaims, adding, “It was Gadar long back which had this run of a silver jubilee and now it’s 12th Fail, so I am very happy, proud, and grateful to the audience for making this happen.”

The celebration of this achievement was not missed by the cast and crew. The actor shares, “There was a mini celebration that we had at a theatre. We were given certificates of 25 weeks, we cut a cake, and there were posters, it was cute.”

For Shankr, 12th Fail has been a gamechanger in her career. “Things have completely changed for me overnight,” she states. “I can clearly demarcate my life before and after 12th Fail. Professionally, I now have access to filmmakers that I have only dreamed of working with. Because of its success, my performance and how good the film was, big filmmakers have faith in me now. It has opened many work opportunities, for sure,” Shankr adds.

Reflecting on the social media jump her followers (16K to 2M) witnessed, the 27-year-old shares, “It feels incredible. Instagram is something which doesn’t come naturally to me. It’s only after 12th Fail that I have to, because my fans expect me to put out content.”

The shift in recognition was palpable after the film’s OTT release. Shankr says, “Theatrically also, the film was appreciated, but it was after the OTT release I could say that I sensed what success felt like. Whenever I stepped out, everyone wanted pictures, and my Instagram blew up.”

Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail

“Commercial success that the actor experiences happened to us after the OTT release. It’s after this film only that I’m getting the due, in terms of opportunities and popularity. Something right has happened finally! 12th Fail has become a gift that keeps on giving,” she further adds.

Asked if there is pressure to only nitpick non-commercial creative projects and she says, “I have always believed that good cinema will always reach people. The ideal trajectory that I want of mine as an actor is to have a balance of both commercial and creative projects. I don’t believe that any commercial film has to be devoid of good scripts or acting. Aisa nahi hota hai, bahut extremities par lejaate hain hum log, ki commercial cinema hai toh usme dimaag hi nahi hoga.”

The actor, therefore, asserts that she would love to do commercial cinema, just that the story has to be at the heart of those films. "Also, what I am playing is very important to me. I don’t think there is a fight between commercial and art cinema. I am very keen on doing both,” she concludes.