‘Please shut up’: Vir Das has a message to naysayers saying ‘nothing will happen’ after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Actor-comedian Vir Das made numerous posts on his social media in response to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister following nationwide protests. Apart from re-posting a video of one of his old sets, Vir also had a fresh message for the naysayers who think nothing can change in the country.

Vir Das cracks jokes, has a message for naysayers

Vir Das made multiple posts after news broke about Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Vir re-posted Pradhan’s resignation on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “FRAAANDS!!!!” He then joked, “Tonight on your TV screens at 9pm. Many versions of “You know we here at ______ have been saying all along….” He also criticised those who are sitting on the fence or will change sides, writing, “I hope you like pancakes, you’re about to see a lot of flipping.”

“Hate is yelled, love is felt,” wrote Vir while posting a video from one of his sets. “You realise that hate is yelled, while love is felt,” he says in the video, adding, “And trust, that it will always outlast the hate. And that’s not even history, that’s just basic Harry Potter. But if you are ever at the receiving end of hate or feel like your nation is lost in it, from my family to you, I just want you to know that love is always playing right underneath. You just can’t hear it in the darkness. You gotta hang out till sunlight. You will hear it. It’s soft, but it’s not weak.”

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Asks naysayers to ‘shut up’

{{^usCountry}} In a video posted on his Instagram, Vir reacted to the news of Pradhan’s resignation. “Now celebrate this quickly because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something will happen. At your office, in your family, on your WhatsApp group, in your friends’ circle, there will always be one who will say ‘nothing will happen’ ‘but in India…’ ‘this is how it is only’,” he said in the video. Slamming them, he added, “This is how it is only. To that person. Please, shut up. Just shut up. Just for today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video posted on his Instagram, Vir reacted to the news of Pradhan’s resignation. “Now celebrate this quickly because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something will happen. At your office, in your family, on your WhatsApp group, in your friends’ circle, there will always be one who will say ‘nothing will happen’ ‘but in India…’ ‘this is how it is only’,” he said in the video. Slamming them, he added, “This is how it is only. To that person. Please, shut up. Just shut up. Just for today.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Cockroach Janata Party, which began as a social movement, demanded the resignation of Pradhan as well as a few other benefits for the students affected by the NEET exams. The protest spread to other cities in large numbers after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away by the police during his hunger strike, and the protesters in the Chalo Sansad march on July 20 were met with lathi and tear gas. Pradhan announced his resignation on July 25.