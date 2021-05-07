Vir Das reacts as fan endorses him for 'PM 2024': 'Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood'

Actor-comedian Vir Das has reacted to a fan's tweet, endorsing him as the next prime minister of the country. However, Vir seems to think that someone else deserves the position more than him.

Reacting to a tweet by Vir, a fan wrote, "@thevirdas for prime minister 2024." Vir replied, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood." He even added a folded hands emoji to his post.

Other Twitter users also championed Sonu for the top post. "This is a very interesting point, why can't we all have Sonu Sood as our next Prime Minister? I think he will serve the post the best. The way he has reached out to every corner of the country. Let's do something about this," wrote one. Another person said that Vir should make the opposition to Sonu. "Nai yaar .. aap and sonu sud be the opposition always .. designated opposition.. loudest and educated opposition .. koi to chaiye inse argue karne ke liye (We need someone to argue with him) with real facts and figures," they wrote.

Sonu has been continuing to work on relief measures for Indians fighting against the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been arranging hospital beds, oxygen and medicines for patients even as the medical facilities crumble under unprecedented pressure.

Recently, Sonu revealed how helpless it makes him feel when he is unable to help someone. "My heart breaks when I see all that. I have been listening to all these people and when I see those visuals, I can imagine myself," he said, before adding, "Now I sometimes thank god that they are no more (his parents). I imagine they would have been so helpless and running for them, you feel failed like a failed human if you are not able to oxygen for your loved ones, a bed in the hospital for your loved ones. You fail as an individual, aapko lagta hai zindagi mein aapne kya kiya (you feel like you've done nothing in life)," he told journalist Barkha Dutt in a recent interview.