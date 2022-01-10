Vir Das tests Covid-19 positive, launches into deep thought about pillows and quilts. See post

Actor-comedian Vir Das on Monday evening informed his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, Vir shared a post as he spoke about 'seriously considering embroidery' during his recovery period. He also launched into deep thought about pillows and quilts.

Vir Das wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

He continued, "Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

"Also...new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It's a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy. The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe," he concluded. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Peace."

Earlier this month, Vir had shared a post on Instagram announcing his Wanted Tour. Sharing a clip, he had written, "Mumbai! Tickets are now live! May 4-8, 2022. 10 shows at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA. Tix link in bio! It’s been two years, and I’m going to rock your world! #wantedtour #virdas distanced, vaccinated, sanitised, tested. Get your tickets before they are gone! No comedian has done a run at JT before. Oh…and tell everyone."

As per Variety, Vir is developing a country music comedy series titled Country Eastern for Fox. He will co-write and executive produce the project with Sam Laybourne. Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also executive produce along with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.

