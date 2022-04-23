Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vir Das welcomes Will Smith to India with a joke: ‘He’ll learn to slap cases on comedians here'

On Saturday, comedian Vir Das shared a post on Hollywood actor Will Smith's arrival in India. Last month, Will landed himself in controversy after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 04:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Saturday, Hollywood actor Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. Comedian Vir Das shared a comic ‘welcome’ post for Will and joked that in India, he will learn to slap comedians with legal cases, instead of his hands. With his post, Vir indirectly mentioned the legal cases levied on him after his controversial ‘I come from two Indias’ performance last year. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut digs out Vir Das’ old tweet, calls him ‘creepy’ after demanding action against him for ‘Two Indias’ video

Sharing a note, Vir wrote, “Welcome welcome.” His note reads, “Will Smith is in India? Good. He can learn to stop slapping comedians with his hands and start slapping them with legal cases."

One person commented on Vir's post, “Ironical damage.” Another one said, “Common Vir, let's not assume. Maybe he wants to star in Student of the year 3 (after filming a video with the cast of SOTY 2) lol," another one wrote, “Maybe he's in India to give training to people on how to deal with comedians who make inappropriate jokes.” One person said, “You can teach him how to deal with legal issues.” Another one pointed at Vir's controversial ‘I come from Two Indias’ monologue and wrote, “What do you think which India he will like more? #Icomefrom2Indias.”

In November last year, Vir had uploaded a video on YouTube, titled ‘I come from two Indias’, that was a part of his performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. Clips from his monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night” were posted on social media. Vir was slammed on social media and was slapped with legal cases.

Will landed himself in controversy last month during Oscars 2022 award night. While presenting the Best Documentary Feature award, Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He said he couldn't wait to see Jada, who has alopecia areata, star in G.I. Jane 2. This led to Will going up on stage and slapping Chris. The actor returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" Will went on to win the Best Actor award later in the night. He has been banned from attending Academy ceremonies for 10 y

