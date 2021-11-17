Kangana Ranaut digs out Vir Das’ old tweet, calls him ‘creepy’ after demanding action against him for ‘Two Indias’ video

After likening his viral video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ to ‘soft terrorism’, actor Kangana Ranaut dug out an old tweet of actor-comedian Vir Das and called him a ‘creepy Indian man’. She took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of one of his tweets from a few years ago.

Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote, “Example of creepy Indian man, who is good for nothing so he sells his sleaze for a living to equally creepy and sexist-racist audience.”

Earlier, Kangana slammed Vir for his viral video, in which he said that Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. She also demanded that action be taken against him.

Kangana wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

Kangana’s criticism comes after Vir uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, titled ‘I come from two Indias’. It was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

After getting a lot of flak for his video on social media, Vir released a statement. “There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret,” he explained.

“The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause,” he added.

At the end of the video, Vir asked the audience of the sold-out show to give India a standing ovation. “People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love,” he wrote.