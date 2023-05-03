Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles as they step out in Delhi, pose for selfie inside car. See post

Actor Anushka Sharma stepped out with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli after they arrived in Delhi. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Virat posted a selfie as the duo sat inside their car. Both of them leaned towards each other and smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares unseen pics on birthday)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Delhi.

In the photo, Anushka wore a white top under a black jacket and matching pants. She also wore a black cap as she sat next to Virat Kohli. The cricketer opted for a grey T-shirt and pants. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, "Out and about in Delhi (red heart emoji). He also tagged Anushka.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Am I jealous of queen Anushka? Yes I am jealous of Queen Anushka!!! You two." "My comfort couple for life," said another person. A comment read, "On the way to ram k chole bhature." An Instagram user said, "Just those smiles making my day." "Enjoying Delhi weather it seems," wrote another fan. "So beautiful and nice couple," said another Instagram user.

Virat often shares pictures with Anushka on his Instagram. Recently, on her birthday this month, Virat posted a host of pictures of the actor. He captioned the post, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma." Reacting to the post, Anushka posted red heart, infinity and family emojis.

Anushka tied the knot with Virat in Italy on December 11, 2017. A few years later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Recently, Anushka spoke about her professional and personal lives. As quoted by news agency ANI, Anushka had said, "I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

She had also added, "I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content-forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now."

Anushka was last seen in the romantic drama film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film released in 2018. She will be next seen in an upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

