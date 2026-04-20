Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted together amid buzz around ‘like’ on German vlogger's Instagram pic

Cricketer Virat Kohli recently found himself at the centre of online chatter after liking a photo posted by German vlogger Liz Laz on Instagram – only to unlike it once it began drawing attention. Now, it appears the moment is firmly in the rearview, as Virat and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were spotted together for the first time since the row, serving couple goals.

Virat and Anushka spotted together

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017.

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On Sunday, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the airport in Bengaluru, marking their first appearance together since the incident. Several videos of their outing together have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Anushka and Virat were seen exiting the airport together. The cricketer kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while Anushka exuded elegance in a laid-back outfit. She was seen in a white kurta featuring floral detailing, paired with palazzo pants and a green dupatta.

In one clip, Anushka and Virat were seen chatting as they stepped off an escalator, sharing a light moment and laughing together. In another, Virat was spotted carrying Anushka’s bag.

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{{^usCountry}} The outing comes after Virat Kohli caught attention for his ‘like’ on an Instagram post. Last week, he liked a picture of German vlogger Liz Laz. This observation by eagle-eyed fans on the platform went viral on the internet in no time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outing comes after Virat Kohli caught attention for his ‘like’ on an Instagram post. Last week, he liked a picture of German vlogger Liz Laz. This observation by eagle-eyed fans on the platform went viral on the internet in no time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Photographer Advait Vaidya and Liz posted the picture jointly on Instagram in January, and got several thousand likes on it too. “Some golden hour shots,” Liz captioned the picture. But the picture came to the forefront last week when Advait noticed Virat had liked it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photographer Advait Vaidya and Liz posted the picture jointly on Instagram in January, and got several thousand likes on it too. “Some golden hour shots,” Liz captioned the picture. But the picture came to the forefront last week when Advait noticed Virat had liked it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Instagram-like set social media ablaze, snowballing into a full-blown meme fest. It reminded many of the time when Virat had to apologise last year after liking a picture shared by the fan club of actor Avneet Kaur. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Virat had shared back then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Instagram-like set social media ablaze, snowballing into a full-blown meme fest. It reminded many of the time when Virat had to apologise last year after liking a picture shared by the fan club of actor Avneet Kaur. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Virat had shared back then. {{/usCountry}}

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Virat has now unliked Liz’s image. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about it, saying, “I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.

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It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. But there is no official confirmation on the speculated move.

When it comes to showbiz, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It wrapped filming in 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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