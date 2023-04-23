Virat Kohli blows a kiss to Anushka Sharma in the stands during cricket match. See pics

On Sunday, Virat Kohli celebrated on the field after a catch by sending a flying kiss to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands. The actor was seen smiling and blushing after her husband's sweet public gesture. The cricketer was playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Rajasthan Royals and won. (Also read: Anushka Sharma steps out for lunch and ice cream with Virat Kohli and her parents in Bangalore. See pics)

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment when Virat Kohli blew a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

Virat Kohli is currently the acting captain of the RCB as Faf du Plesis is injured. The team ended up winning the match and fans were delighted by the Virat's affection for Anushka on the field. After Virat took the catch to dismiss RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, he turned around and blew a kiss to Anushka in the stands. The moment was captured on TV and quickly went viral. The RCB team was dressed in green to raise awareness for the environment as part of its 'Go Green' initiative.

One fan posted on Twitter, "Flying kiss to Anushka Sharma. Feels like good old happy cricket days and vintage Virat Kohli." Another fan wrote, "Anushka Sharma in stands and a flying kiss celebration from Virat Kohli. The moments we love to see! #RCBvRR @imVkohli #ViratKohli." Yet another fan added, “Flying Kiss To Anushka Mam..!! Moment hai bhai moment..!! #KingKohli #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #RCB #RCBvsRR.”

On Saturday, Anushka and Virat stepped out for a family lunch with Anushka's parents at the Central Tiffin Room (CTR). Anushka had shared several photographs of her meal and day outing. Afterwards the couple also posed for pics with the staff at the CTR. They also left a note for the restaurant in their guest book after their meal. It read: We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family, Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat."

In December, Anushka completed filming on Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka's brother, and directed by Prosit Roy. It is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year. Anushka was last seen in a cameo for Anvita Dutt's Qala starring Tripti Dimri. She appeared in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

