Virat Kohli calls Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai a ‘cult' hit: I’d gone crazy

Virat Kohli recently confessed that while growing up he admired actor Hrithik Roshan. Pictures from Virat Kohli's signed-up page from a slam book are also going viral which mentions the actor as the cricketer's ‘most admirable person.’ Talking about it, Virat also said that he was blown away by Hrithik's debut film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. Also read: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill at FA Cup final

Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai

Virat Kohli is a fan of Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai starred him with actor Ameesha Patel who also marked her acting debut with the film. It was directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and became a huge hit. It also starred Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi among others.

Virat Kohli on Hrithik Roshan

Talking about the old times, Virat told Star Sports, “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was a cult, I’d gone crazy, especially the dancing.” His love for Hrithik has left fans excited. Reacting to his confession, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Hrithik surely raised a nation.” “From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, from KL Rahul to Shubman Gill - Whole Indian cricket team admire and fan of Greek God of Bollywood.” One more also nominated Hrithik for Virat Kohli's biopic in future and commented, "Hrithik Roshan for Kohli’s biopic."

While it's not known if a biopic on Virat Kohli's life is on the cards, previously multiple reports had claimed so. In fact, the RRR star Ram Charan had said that if given a chance, he would like to essay the role of Virat in a sports flick.

Virat and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is married to actor Anushka Sharma. Their love story is no less than a Bollywood film itself. It began on the sets of an ad shoot where they met for the first time and eventually fell for each other. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony held in Italy.

Anushka and Virat are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli. She was recently seen attending the WTC Final where Virat-led team India played against Australia in London. The actor will be next seen in Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda 'Xpress.

