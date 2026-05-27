Virat Kohli celebrates RCB’s entry into IPL 2026 final by hugging Anushka Sharma; fans in awe: ‘Cutest moment’

Actor Anushka Sharma was the loudest cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli during the electrifying Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash in Dharamshala. As RCB stormed into the IPL 2026 finals, Virat celebrated the big moment by rushing straight to Anushka for a warm hug on the field.

After dating for almost four years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2017.

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And the post-match moment truly stole the spotlight. Anushka and Virat’s candid PDA-filled celebration sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans swooning over the couple’s chemistry and joy.

Anushka and Virat’s on-field PDA

On Tuesday, Virat’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the IPL 2026 finals by beating the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The match was held in Dharamsala.

It was not just the team’s win that grabbed attention, but also the adorable moments shared between Virat and Anushka. From heartfelt smiles to warm celebratory gestures, the couple’s chemistry added an extra dose of charm to the electric atmosphere.

Several candid moments featuring the duo from the stadium are now catching attention on social media. One of the clips captures Virat running straight to his wife Anushka for a warm hug moments after RCB sealed the win and booked their place in the finals. Another video shows Virat talking to Anushka from the field during the match.

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{{^usCountry}} In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen enthusiastically cheering for Virat and his team from the stands. Another clip captures her visibly tense and emotionally invested during one of the most crucial moments of the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen enthusiastically cheering for Virat and his team from the stands. Another clip captures her visibly tense and emotionally invested during one of the most crucial moments of the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another candid moment that has now surfaced online, Anushka, who is known for fiercely guarding her personal space, was seen warmly waving at a fan after he loudly called out her name from the stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another candid moment that has now surfaced online, Anushka, who is known for fiercely guarding her personal space, was seen warmly waving at a fan after he loudly called out her name from the stands. {{/usCountry}}

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“Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “LADY LUCK IN THE STAND. RCB still haven’t lost a single match when Anushka Sharma comes to watch in IPL 2026.”

“VIRAT KOHLI NEVER FAIL TO APPRECIATE HIS WIFE ANUSHKA SHARMA,” one mentioned. Another wrote, “The most beautiful moment after the match. The joy of victory, peace on the face… After the match ended, Virat Kohli was seen giving a loving hug to his wife Anushka Sharma.”

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“THE WAY VIRAT KOHLI CAME & HUGGED ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER QUALIFY FOR FINAL. Cutest Moment of Virushka,” one wrote. One comment read, “Look at how joyfully Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chatting with each other during the match—the guy has won not only the match but his wife's heart as well!”

Talking about the match, RCB's 92-run win was an all-round show, with skipper Rajat Patidar's 33-ball 93, cameos from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya and powerplay bowling from Bhuvneshwar and Jacob Duffy earning RCB a shot at making it back-to-back IPL wins. Rajat Patidar's flurry of sixes to score 93*(33) turned out to be one of the great IPL playoff innings, pushing his team to 254/5.

More about Anushka and Virat

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Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child, daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no-photo policy for their kids.

It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. But there is no official confirmation on the speculated move.

When it comes to showbiz, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It wrapped filming in 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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