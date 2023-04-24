Virat Kohli fails to keep up with Anushka Sharma as they dance together at the gym, she can't stop laughing. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to serve major couple goals in their latest video. On Monday, Anushka posted a fun video on Instagram Reels, where she was seen dancing with Virat at the gym. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mobbed by fans as they exit Bengaluru eatery. Watch)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing together at the gym.

Anushka took to Instagram to groove along with Virat, where they were seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Both Anushka and Virat made their way towards the front with swag, and started dancing to matching steps in front of the camera. Anushka was seen in a white printed shirt and faded blue jeans, while Virat wore a black tee and grey pants.

As both of them danced together energetically, Anushka could not keep calm as Virat stopped dancing mid-way after seemingly spraining his leg, at which point Anushka began to giggle. She captioned the video, "Dance pe chance (red heart emoticon) ….. (video emoticon) skills - @iamsidkaul …. (music emoticon)- @shubhworldwide."

Fans reacted to the cute dance video and wrote in the comments. “Ek aisi bandi toh har koi deserve karta hai, couple goals (Everyone deserves a woman like this, couple goals),” said a fan. "Enough to break the internet tbh!" read another comment. Another fan said, "Arrey Arrey IPL chalraha hai bhai , injury se door rahe" (Oh, IPL is still going on brother, please be careful of injury)," said amother concerned fan. Virat is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL.

On Sunday, Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match against Rajasthan Royals held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After Virat took the catch that dismissed RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, he turned around and blew a kiss to Anushka in the stands. The moment was captured on TV and quickly went viral.

On Saturday, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Bengaluru. Anushka had shared several photographs of her meal and day outing. The couple posed for pics with the staff at the CTR. They also left a note for the restaurant in their guest book which read: "We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family, Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat." As the duo exited the spot, they were mobbed by fans who screamed Virat's name and 'RCB.'

Anushka will be next seen in the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress, which is set to release this year. She was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Qala, which released on Netflix last year. She was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

