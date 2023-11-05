Virat Kohli sings and grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya during India vs SA World Cup match, Atlee reacts

It's clearly Virat Kohli's day. After scoring his historic 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday, the cricketer has now professed his love for Shah Rukh Khan during the India vs South Africa World Cup match. As Chaleya, Shah Rukh's song from his latest blockbuster Jawan played on the stadium speakers, Virat sang along and even struck the actor's signature pose. (Also Read: Here's how Anushka Sharma congratulated Virat Kohli for 49th ODI century: ‘Apne birthday pe khud ko present’)

Virat's impromptu gesture for Shah Rukh

Virat Kohli recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya pose

Virat was fielding in Kolkata's Eden Gardens when Arijit Singh's Chaleya started playing on the speakers. He initially sang along, before suddenly breaking into Shah Rukh's iconic signature arms-spread-wide pose for a brief second as the live audience roared into a cheer.

Reactions to Virat's gesture

Jawan director Atlee took to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted a fan account that shared the video of Virat grooving to Chaleya. The filmmaker wrote in the caption, “OMG (red heart emojis).”

Netflix India, which is currently streaming Jawan, also posted a user's account that shared the same video, with the caption, “King recognises king (sparkle emoji).”

Moments later, it established a crossover of Jawan x Virat by sharing a still from the recent promo of the streamer, where Shah Rukh announced the OTT premiere of Jawan on his birthday earlier this week.

The still of Shah Rukh that Netflix India shared had the subtitle, “A gift for you, on my birthday.” Netflix shared this still with the caption, “When one King predicted another King’s innings @imVkohli (crown emoji) #INDvsSA.”

Interestingly, Virat's wife and actor Anushka Sharma also congratulated him by sharing a picture of his historic 49th ODI moment with the caption, “Apne birthday pe khud ko present (100 emoji).”

Shah Rukh and Virat Kohli

Virat's wife Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She subsequently starred with him in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), and Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018).

While Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Express, Shah Rukh's next Dunki will release on Christmas.

