Virat Kohli wishes his dad was alive to meet his and Anushka Sharma's daughter, talks about couple's first meet

Virat Kohli, cricketer and husband of Anushka Sharma, has confessed he sometimes wonders what it would be like if his father was around to see Vamika. The Indian cricketer lost his father 2006 owing to a cardiac arrest. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika earlier this year.

Speaking with cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England, Virat Kohli opened up about numerous topics, including his first meet with Anushka Sharma, his mother and daughter Vamika.

A short snippet of the chat was shared by the cricketer on Twitter in which Dinesh asked Virat if he misses his father and how he hasn't seen Vamika. Virat responded, "He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”

Speaking about his first interaction with Anushka, Virat said, "I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”

Virat and Anushka, who have been married since 2017, first met during an ad shoot in 2013. In an interview with American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, in 2019, Virat revealed that he was nervous around Anushka.

"The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she had being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly," he said.

Anushka and Virat have been stationed in the UK since June. The actor has accompanied the cricketer and team India for their international series in the country.