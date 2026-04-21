Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite reacts to post about his ‘taste’ in women after ‘like’ fiasco

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself in the news again recently, not for his score but for ‘liking’ a German vlogger’s Instagram post. Even as the internet did everything from crack jokes to chide him, his ex-girlfriend, Brazilian model and actor Izabelle Leite, reacted to a post about Virat’s ‘taste’ in women.

Izabelle Leite reacts to a post on Virat Kohli

Izabelle Leite reacted to being included in a post with Anushka Sharma and others about Virat Kohli's 'taste' in women.

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An Instagram page posted pictures of Izabelle with Anushka, German vlogger LizLaz and Avneet Kaur, whose picture also he once ‘liked’ and chalked down to ‘algorithm error’. Posting their pictures, the page wrote, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite.” A portion of the caption also read: “From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma… elite taste is just part of the brand.”

Izabelle commented under the post with a tired face emoji. She also wrote, “it’s been 12 years , and counting. why can’t people get over it (woman bowing emoji).”

Izabelle Leite commented under the post.

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Izabelle and Virat reportedly dated from 2012 to 2014 before he met Anushka. At a press meet for her film Purani Jeans in 2014, the actor was asked about Virat dating Anushka. She replied, “That’s not the reason that I am here now. And, I’m really excited for my movie, and that’s all I have to talk about. From now to first May, first June or whatever. I have nothing to talk about Virat Kohli anymore.” Izabelle is now married and living in Doha, Qatar, with her husband and two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Izabelle and Virat reportedly dated from 2012 to 2014 before he met Anushka. At a press meet for her film Purani Jeans in 2014, the actor was asked about Virat dating Anushka. She replied, “That’s not the reason that I am here now. And, I’m really excited for my movie, and that’s all I have to talk about. From now to first May, first June or whatever. I have nothing to talk about Virat Kohli anymore.” Izabelle is now married and living in Doha, Qatar, with her husband and two children. {{/usCountry}}

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Izabelle was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Mr Majnu and the 2020 film World Famous Lover. She has yet to announce any more projects.

Virat Kohli’s ‘like’ on German vlogger’s post

In May 2025, a fan of Avneet Kaur noticed that Virat had liked one of her pictures on their page. The screengrab soon went viral, and the cricketer released a statement saying ‘the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction’. Last week, Virat was in the news again for ‘liking’ LizLaz’s post this time. This time around, it looks like the cricketer chose to maintain a stoic silence.

Anushka and Virat dated for a few years before marrying in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in 2021, and their son, Akaay, was born in 2024. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Zero. She played a cameo in the 2022 Netflix film Qala. Her sports drama Chakda 'Xpress remains unreleased. She has yet to announce any upcoming projects.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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