Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite reacts to post about his ‘taste’ in women after ‘like’ fiasco
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli ‘liked’ a German vlogger's picture, which led varied reactions. Izabelle Leite reacts to getting dragged into it.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself in the news again recently, not for his score but for ‘liking’ a German vlogger’s Instagram post. Even as the internet did everything from crack jokes to chide him, his ex-girlfriend, Brazilian model and actor Izabelle Leite, reacted to a post about Virat’s ‘taste’ in women.
Izabelle Leite reacts to a post on Virat Kohli
An Instagram page posted pictures of Izabelle with Anushka, German vlogger LizLaz and Avneet Kaur, whose picture also he once ‘liked’ and chalked down to ‘algorithm error’. Posting their pictures, the page wrote, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite.” A portion of the caption also read: “From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma… elite taste is just part of the brand.”
Izabelle commented under the post with a tired face emoji. She also wrote, “it’s been 12 years , and counting. why can’t people get over it (woman bowing emoji).”
For the unversed, Izabelle and Virat reportedly dated from 2012 to 2014 before he met Anushka. At a press meet for her film Purani Jeans in 2014, the actor was asked about Virat dating Anushka. She replied, “That’s not the reason that I am here now. And, I’m really excited for my movie, and that’s all I have to talk about. From now to first May, first June or whatever. I have nothing to talk about Virat Kohli anymore.” Izabelle is now married and living in Doha, Qatar, with her husband and two children.{{/usCountry}}
For the unversed, Izabelle and Virat reportedly dated from 2012 to 2014 before he met Anushka. At a press meet for her film Purani Jeans in 2014, the actor was asked about Virat dating Anushka. She replied, “That’s not the reason that I am here now. And, I’m really excited for my movie, and that’s all I have to talk about. From now to first May, first June or whatever. I have nothing to talk about Virat Kohli anymore.” Izabelle is now married and living in Doha, Qatar, with her husband and two children.{{/usCountry}}
Izabelle was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Mr Majnu and the 2020 film World Famous Lover. She has yet to announce any more projects.
Virat Kohli’s ‘like’ on German vlogger’s post
In May 2025, a fan of Avneet Kaur noticed that Virat had liked one of her pictures on their page. The screengrab soon went viral, and the cricketer released a statement saying ‘the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction’. Last week, Virat was in the news again for ‘liking’ LizLaz’s post this time. This time around, it looks like the cricketer chose to maintain a stoic silence.
Anushka and Virat dated for a few years before marrying in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in 2021, and their son, Akaay, was born in 2024. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Zero. She played a cameo in the 2022 Netflix film Qala. Her sports drama Chakda 'Xpress remains unreleased. She has yet to announce any upcoming projects.
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