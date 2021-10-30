Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivah actor Yusuf Husain dies, Hansal Mehta pens note for father-in-law who helped him to make Shahid
bollywood

Vivah actor Yusuf Husain dies, Hansal Mehta pens note for father-in-law who helped him to make Shahid

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain died on Friday. He has starred in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai.
Yusuf Husain died on Friday. 
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:14 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Yusuf Husain, known for his roles in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai, died on Friday. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, have condoled the death of the veteran actor on social media. 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss by sharing a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Rest in peace Yusuf Sahab!! #SAFEENA @hansalmehta.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared a post on Instagram Stories. 

Hansal wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki and All the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to Hansal's note on Twitter, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Also read: Hansal Mehta: I try not to find a niche and stick to that

Hansal Mehta's directorial Shahid released in 2013 and starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is one of his critically-acclaimed films. He also directed Aligarh and Scam 1992: The Harsh ad Mehta Story. Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena is married to him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee hansal mehta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Piyush Mishra wrote dialogues for Shamshera, complains about not starring in it

5

Kajol to Shruti Haasan: Celebs attend film event in Dubai

Kareena's son Taimur turns into a cowboy for Halloween party, see inside pics

Why Shreyas Talpade believes that digital is the way to attract younger audience to live theatre
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP