Vivek Agnihotri announces he's starting work on The Delhi Files after 'spamming your timelines' with The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next movie after the success of The Kashmir Files. On Friday, he took to Twitter to share his plans for the next film, The Delhi Files. The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the most successful post-pandemic movies to release in India. (Also read: The Kashmir Files becomes first Hindi film to cross ₹250 crore post-pandemic)

Sharing a photo of himself, Vivek wrote in a tweet. “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a followup tweet, he wrote, “#TheDelhiFiles.”

The Kashmir Files released countrywide on March 11. It depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar. Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over ₹330 crore.

The movie also sparked a debate among political parties after several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, gave it exemption from entertainment tax.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna was criticised on social media for making a tongue-in-cheek remark about the film in her Sunday column for a leading daily. In her satirical column published on April 3 with the headline 'Did Will Smith learn one-tight-slap lesson from India?' on the shocking turn of events at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Khanna also wrote about how she was planning to register 'Nail Files', a title inspired by Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Before The Kashmir Files, the filmmaker directed The Tashkent Files based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966. His other film credits include Chocolate and erotic thrillers Hate Story and Zid.

