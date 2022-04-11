The Kashmir Files box office collections: Film becomes first Hindi release to cross 250 crore post-pandemic

The Kashmir Files has checked another box on its list of achievements at the box office. The sleeper hit has now become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore-mark at the domestic box office since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, took just over a month to reach this landmark. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and was made on a budget of just ₹15 crore. Also read: Abhishek praises The Kashmir Files, says, ‘not met anyone who found it bad’

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film crossing this landmark. He wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹250.73 cr. #India biz."

#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ? 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ? 250.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1eUdbGgwCU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, who are supported by an ensemble cast. Given the lack of stars, serious subject, and little promotion, the film wasn't expected to do this well. However, strong word-of-mouth saw this film break daily records day after day in its first two weeks.

With a ₹250 crore domestic business, The Kashmir Files stands head and shoulders above all Indian releases post-pandemic. In fact, the only other Hindi film to even cross ₹200 crores in this period is the Hindi-dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

The Kashmir Files' total worldwide gross is ₹337.23 crore, making it the only Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore barrier during the pandemic as well. Before it, Sooryavanshi was the highest-grossing Hindi film in the pandemic era, with gross earnings of ₹293 crore. RRR has earned over ₹1029 crore at the global box office but much of its earnings have come through the Telugu and Tamil versions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON