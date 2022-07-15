Vivek Agnihotri says as long as Bollywood has 'Kings, Badshahs, Sultans', it will keep sinking

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account recently to blame ‘Kings, Badhshahs, Sultans’ for the downfall of Bollywood. Without taking names, he reacted to a news article about Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking.” (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri's dig at Leena Manimekalai over Kaali poster row)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry,” he added to the tweet. Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood films at the box office this year. It became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore barrier since the Covid-19 pandemic. It started off slow at the box office, and eventually went on to break records.

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in the 1990s. While the film has done great business in India and oversees, it was also criticised by some for its depiction.

Vivek is now working on his next film, The Delhi Files. Announcing the project, he had said earlier, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “#TheDelhiFiles.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri had directed The Tashkent Files based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966. Some of his previous works includes Chocolate, Hate Story and Zid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON