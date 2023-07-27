Vivek Agnihotri calls out fake news about box office clash with Prabhas: 'There is no comparison between us'

Vivek Agnihotri is calling out fake news that reported that he has already won the box office battle with actor Prabhas when The Kashmir Files emerged a bigger box office success than Radhe Shayam in 2022. Vivek, who is quite active on Twitter, slammed a fake report that quote him as saying that he has reportedly won the box office battle against Prabhas. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri slams Adipurush, says people will not accept just anyone as God: ‘You are drinking every night...’)

Vivek's latest tweet

Vivek Agnihotri said that there are no comparisons between him and Prabhas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek tweeted a report that said that he has won the box office clash that occured during the release of The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam on March last year. The report also added that he was planning the same clash with The Vaccine War. Vivek clarified this report and wrote in the caption: "Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It so happened that Vivek had recently criticized Prabhas's latest release Adipurush, which was based on the Ramayana. Prabhas played Raghava, based on Ram. The director said that the audience are not idiots that they will accept anyone as their God.

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. Written by Vivek and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. It is produced by Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios. Although the film generated controversy, it became a sleeper hit and also the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore-mark at the domestic box office since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

About Radhe Shyam

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and was about the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge's character. It received poor reviews and tanked at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War. The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages. The Vaccine War revolves around the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.