Vivek Agnihotri congratulates RRR team for Oscars win: 'It started with our The Kashmir Files...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to India's historic win at the 95th Academy Award. He took to his Twitter account and congratulated the RRR team, including SS Rajamouli and composer M. M. Keeravani and The Elephant Whisperers team who fetched the prestigious Oscars awards on Monday. However, soon after Vivek shared his appreciation note, the internet started questioning the Kashmir Files director about his ‘Oscar nomination.’ Also read: Check out all live updates from Oscars 2023

Vivek wrote in his recent tweet, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers This is the year of Indian cinema.”

Reacting to his post, a user commented, “What happened to your Oscar nomination?” “What about your Oscar?” added another one. One more commented, “I thought Kashmir Files was also nominated.” Someone else pointed out, “Sir #TheKashmirFiles is way above oscars. The reality hurts the world.”

Meanwhile, talking about India's win at Oscars 2023, Vivek in an interview told ETimes, “It’s a great time for Indian cinema. Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of the global audience, followed up with RRR’s unprecedented success, two documentaries and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers and Deepika Padukone presenting a segment at Oscars.” Actor Deepika Padukone attended the ceremony and introduced the RRR song Naatu Naatu at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Earlier, several films from India made it to the list of 301 eligible films for the Oscars nomination. It included Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files alongside Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara and Chhello Show (Last Film Show). Besides these, Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona were also a part of the list.

However, for the final nominations, only RRR song Naatu Naatu fetched a nomination in the Best Song category, for the first time for India. The Elephant Whisperers was also nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category alongside All That Breathes in the Documentary Feature Film category.

