Vivek Agnihotri criticises 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress at Cannes; her fans call him 'jealous'

As the Cannes Film Festival continues to witness a sea of Indian and international celebrities this year, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted about the use of assistants, who accompany female celebrities on the red carpet. He shared a picture of Aishwarya's first red carpet moment this year. In the photo, she posed in a silver gown with a train and a huge hood while a man in a black suit spread her gown's train evenly on the red carpet for perfect pictures. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's silver gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminds internet of Jaadu, shawarma roll

Aishwarya Rai at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS)

Sharing Aishwarya Rai's picture, Vivek wrote, “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

Vivek Agnihotri has shared a tweet about 'costume slaves'.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. (AFP)

Some agreed with Vivek, while many also questioned him for slamming Aishwarya. A Twitter user even asked, “Why are you jealous. Cannes not invited you.” Another tweeted, “Personal choice! None of your judgemental business.” A tweet also read, “I think the brands pay them (ambassadors) for the carpet looks. Money makes the world go round. After all, it’s a part of show-biz.”

Meanwhile, agreeing with Vivek's views, a Twitter user wrote, “Whoever's dress/costume, their own responsibility. This women pampering should be stopped.” Another said, “They really watch movies wearing these? Man, how do they enjoy the movies? She would have been so uncomfortable.”

Aishwarya had decked up in Sophie Couture for her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet this year. However, she was trolled for the same online as many didn't approve of her look. She attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's film, Indiana Jones The Dial of Destiny on Thursday.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of their Cannes Capsule Collection. Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week. She is currently riding high on the praise coming her way for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II.

