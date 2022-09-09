Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood ' fake' after reports claim PVR, Inox suffered 800 crore loss due to Brahmastra

Vivek Agnihotri claimed that there is a lot of fakeness in Bollywood as he reacted to a report that the industry's latest release, Brahmastra, has caused major losses to theatre chains PVR and Inox. Brahmastra opened in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews but excellent box office collections. The film is on course to be the biggest opener in the careers of lead star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Also Read| Vivek Agnihotri says Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce ‘Brahmastra’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a report also claimed that Brahmastra's reviews have caused a slump in the shares of theater chains PVR and Inox. The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹410 crore, caused PVR and Inox to cumulatively lose over ₹800 crore in market captalisation on Friday.

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to react to a Business Insider report on the loss. He wrote, "Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It comes after the filmmaker, whose film The Kashmir Files is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films this year, made several comments about the film in a recent interview. Talking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek said about the film, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed.”

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first instalment in a three-part fantasy epic by Ayan Mukerji. It marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together, and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. As per multiple trade sources, Brahmastra is expected to collect ₹35-40 crore at the box office on its opening day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON