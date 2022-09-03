Vivek Agnihotri: Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce 'Brahmastra', Karan Johar makes fun of LGBTQ in his movies

In a new interview, Vivek Agnihotri talked about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra and took a jibe at him saying that he can't even pronounce the name of the film. Vivek also spoke about how filmmaker Karan Johar's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan turns back the clock to display sword fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip. Watch

Vivek Agnihotri's last film The Kashmir Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi was a hit and broke several box office records. Earlier this year, he announced his next film The Delhi Files, which will be based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek spoke about Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

He added, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is described as ‘the wise leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’. Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist. Mouni Roy is be the antagonist of the film. Brahmastra will release on September 9. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji, under the production banners- Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir and Marijke DeSouza.

