Vivek Agnihotri planned to have folk song sung by Lata Mangeshkar in The Kashmir Files: 'She agreed. We were waiting...'

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files is breaking box office records since its release. In an interview, Vivek had revealed that he approached late singer Lata Mangeshkar to sing a song for the film. Lata died last month due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai)

The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990. The Kashmir Files has received an overwhelming response at the box office since its release.

In an interview with ETimes, Vivek said that he contacted Lata to sing a song for the film. He said, “Kashmir Files doesn’t have any songs, it is a tragic, epic drama but it is also a tribute to the genocide victims. I actually recorded a folk song from a Kashmiri singer and we wanted Lata didi to sing that. She had stopped singing for films and had retired but we requested her. She was close to Pallavi (Joshi) and she agreed to sing for our movie. Kashmir was very close to her heart and she said she will record the song after the Covid surge subsides. She was also not allowed to go to studios, so we were just waiting to record with her, but then this happens. It will remain a dream to work with her." (Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's niece Vrinda recalls filming gruesome climax scene; reveals actor Bhasha broke down)

Lata died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. She was hospitalised on January 11, 2022 after contracting Covid-19. The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11

