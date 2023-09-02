Vivek Agnihotri praises Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer, days after sharing mem on it: ‘Adbhut’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday took to Twitter and answered several questions after he conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session. From sharing details about his next film The Vaccine War to talking about his choice of films, he answered multiple questions. Someone also asked him about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is releasing a few weeks before Vivek's film. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri is told to clash with Jawan if he has ‘guts’

Vivek Agnihotri on Jawan

Vivek Agnihotri commented on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Vivek tweeted, “Ask me anything. Let’s begin. #AskVRA.” Someone wrote to him: ‘Jawan ka trailer kesa laga (What are your thoughts on Jawan trailer).’ The The Kashmir Files director heaped praises, “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.”

Another one asked Vivek whether he would watch Jawan or not. The director revealed that he was struggling to get the tickets. He said, “FDFS. FDFS. FDFS (first day, first show). But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please (pls ask Shah Rukh Khan to get me tickets).” His tweets arrive days after Vivek has shared a meme that mocked Jawan and Prabhas’ Salaar.

Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter

Besides this, Vivek opened up about expectations from his film The Vaccine War, the promotions and shared the film shoot experience. Amid this, someone also criticised him and called his films propaganda. The user wrote to him, “Kab aa raha new propaganda (when is your new propaganda film releasing)?” Responding to the trolling, Vivek said, “Thoda propaganda to tumne bhi vaccine mein liya tha Amit. Bas usi propaganda ko le ke aa raha hoon 28th SEPTEMBER ko. Apni maan ko le ke aana propaganda dekhne (Even you are a part of the propaganda vaccine. It will be released on September 28. Do watch it). Your mother will love you for this.”

Vivek Agnihotri on making ‘pro government’ films

He also replied to another one who questioned him for making ‘pro government movies.’ Someone asked him, “Why are you making Pro Government movies? For money or for Rajya Sabha seat in upcoming days?” He answered, “Arindam, my ambition is not so small which can fit in Rajya Sabha. Think something bigger for me."

The Vaccine War is said to be based on the coronavirus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. Starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles, the film will release in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. It is backed by Pallavi Joshi, Vivek's wife.

