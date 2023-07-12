Vivek Agnihotri is told to clash with Jawan if he has ‘guts’, director says SRK film will be 'all-time blockbuster'

Vivek's reaction to Jawan

During a Twitter QnA session, a user dared The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, “clash with srk if has guts,” implying that if Vivek is confident of his upcoming film The Vaccine War, he should release it on the same day as superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie.

Vivek responded, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.”

He explained in his reply to another Twitter user, “We are a diverse country. I am sure there is space and audience for all kind of audience. Not every family wants to take their children to maar dhaad (action) films. Some like to show films to children that inspire, educate and enlighten. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory.”

Vivek said to another Twitter user that unlike the tentpole films, he believes in controlling the budget. He wrote, “We believe in our content and make sure our films are tight budget so that we are never in the pressure of box office. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is hardly 10 cr film. Lesser than #TheKashmirFiles.”

About The Vaccine War

As suggested by the title, the film will be based on the coronavirus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. It will release in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The film will be produced by Pallavi Joshi, who is married to Vivek Agnihotri and also starred in The Kashmir Files.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action film that will see Shah Rukh in the dual role of a father and a son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also see Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay in key cameos. Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release in cinemas on September 7. The Jawan Prevue was unveiled online on Monday and will be attached to the prints of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in cinemas.

