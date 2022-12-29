Vivek Agnihotri reacts after man claims he will focus more on government, not scientists in The Vaccine War

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has responded to a Twitter user who claimed that the filmmaker will be focussing on the government more than doctors and scientists in his upcoming film The Vaccine War. He said he will apologise to him publicly if the filmmaker proves otherwise. The film will revolve around the story of coronavirus vaccine in India. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap's ‘serious research kar lena’ remark: 'Bholenath, aap saabit kardo'

Vivek responded to a Twitter user who wrote, “I am sure you shall focus more on govt and will ignore contribution of our scientists and doctors in the movie. In case I am proved wrong, I shall publicly apologize to you.” Reacting to the tweet, Vivek wrote, “Please save this tweet. We may have a dinner date on 15th August. And don’t forget to get your wallet @Amitgogia2509.”

Vivek Agnihotri replied to a Twitter user.

The Twitter user had also called out Vivek for making a film like Hate Story which the filmmaker himself called “erotica”. The user had mentioned a viral video which has a teenage girl asking filmmakers about why they make erotic films in the name of content and claiming that it leads to crime against girls as young as 3, 8 or 12. It had glimpses of Vivek's old interview at the time of Hate Story's release in which he talked about celebrating woman's body.

Reacting to the user, Vivek had written, “I come from an ever-changing, ever evolving, progressive faith so once I realised what was wrong with Bollywood, I changed.” The user replied to him, “The problem with you @vivekagnihotri is that you think that you are always right. You thought you were right prior to 2014 and now you think that you are right now as well. It doesn't work like this. You suffer from a serious superiority complex. Get rid of it ASAP. Take care.”

The Twitter user said Vivek suffers from a "superiority complex".

Vivek is currently filming The Vaccine War. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages. Talking about the film, he had said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

